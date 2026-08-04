Lee Hyori's joke about an ex-boyfriend's gift leaves Soyou bitter: "I gave him something more expensive"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Soyou candidly opened up about her dating style and past relationships, sharing an episode from a breakup.

On the JTBC variety show "Love War," which aired on the 4th, Soyou appeared as a special diplomat. She reviewed a range of dating stories with Lee Hyori, Seo Jang-hoon, and Kim Hee-chul, and offered practical advice.

Soyou's "Love War" Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) was revealed. As an INTJ, Soyou said, "My goals are more important than a relationship. I don't have emotional ups and downs, and I'm pretty calm."

When it was pointed out that she might seem frustrating to others, Soyou admitted, "I don't get angry very often. I've never had a big fight with a boyfriend where we were shouting at each other."

Soyou then recalled the behavior that made her the angriest in a fight with a boyfriend. "We're celebrities, so we often date at home. That means my boyfriend's things would be at my place. After a fight, I got so angry that I packed up all of his belongings and left them at his house without saying a word," she said.

After Soyou said she had even left behind gifts from her boyfriend, Lee Hyori joked, "Didn't you leave out any expensive gifts?" drawing laughter.

Soyou lamented, "In fact, there were many expensive things that I gave him," drawing sympathy.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.