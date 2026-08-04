Cha Ji-yeon, granddaughter of a master artisan, says she was severely bullied and struggled financially: "I Still Carry Deep Depression" ('Playlist 109')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Cha Ji-yeon opened up honestly about her pain on 'Playlist 109.'

Cha Ji-yeon, a musical actress, appeared on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'Playlist 109' on the 4th.

Cha Ji-yeon, who rose to fame through musicals and dramas, explained why she decided to appear on 'Current King of Singers 3.' She said, "I happened to go to a regional performance, and I was hungry, so I went to a restaurant. The owner had the music video for 'Where Are You' playing and was watching me from a distance. She tearfully told me, 'I am such a big fan, and I never thought I would get to meet you like this.' She said, 'We are so busy making a living day by day that we cannot leave the shop, so even if we want to go see a performance, we cannot.' She also said she wanted to hear my voice more through broadcasts, but there was no chance. At that time, 'Current King of Singers' was on, so I suggested, 'How about appearing on a competition program like this?' and she loved the idea."

Cha Ji-yeon, the granddaughter of the late Park O-yong, said, "My maternal grandfather is a master of traditional percussion. I had a lot of natural talent from a young age, so I was a prodigy in Korean traditional music. Back then, women were not widely accepted in percussion. Because of that, school life was not easy either. I was severely bullied." She added, "I ended up giving up on traditional music because all those painful experiences piled up."

Cha Ji-yeon said, "When I went through so many things at such a young age, I had no mental space to express myself and just swallowed my frustration. After I found the stage through musicals, my personal pain and sorrow were transformed. The audience liked that even more, and I felt relieved because I poured everything out."

Cha Ji-yeon, who made a dazzling debut in 'The Lion King' but later struggled financially, said, "My family was in a difficult situation, so we did not have a deposit for housing. I took an advance on my salary and handed over all my pay, then worked part-time to cover my living expenses. Repeating that life since I was young made it feel like I could not see any hope, vision, or future ahead. I kept living as if I were being chased by something." She continued, "So I wanted to give everything up. What I wrote in my diary was, 'Why was I born? Why am I here?' I felt like there was no reason to live and no meaning in it."

When Lee Seok-hoon empathized, saying, "Everyone has their own hell," Cha Ji-yeon replied, "Outwardly, I may look glamorous, but I also have a deep depression that I cannot share with anyone. I want to say that I am just another human being, the same as those who carry similar pain. The only force that helped me overcome it was my son."

Finally, Cha Ji-yeon sent a message of encouragement to those going through difficult times. She said, "I do not think I can casually tell people who are having a hard time to 'stay strong,' 'it will work out,' or 'everything will be okay.' It must be incredibly difficult, but somehow, this will pass. If you can just hold on a little longer, your time will surely come like a gift." She added, "I am certain of that because I have been through it myself. Please endure that time well."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.