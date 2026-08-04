Maeng Seung-ji Shows Off Changed Face After Philtrum Reduction and Mouth Corner Surgery: "I'm Very Satisfied"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Broadcaster Maeng Seung-ji expressed satisfaction after undergoing philtrum reduction and mouth corner surgery.

On the 4th, Maeng posted on her social networking service, "It's been 12 years since my first cosmetic surgery (one month after philtrum surgery) (medial philtrum + philtrum dimple + lateral philtrum + mouth corner surgery). My philtrum was longer than average before the operation, so I'm very satisfied."

She added, "I don't think all the swelling has gone down yet, but it doesn't interfere with daily life. The scar from the lip incision is barely noticeable, and the scar under my nose seems to be fading over time."

In the video she shared, Maeng showed a noticeably shorter philtrum and a changed mouth line, giving her a sharper look and a younger appearance.

Meanwhile, Maeng Seung-ji debuted in 2013 as a 20th-generation open-recruit comedian at Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) and appeared as a reporter on MBC's "Infinite Challenge," among other activities.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.