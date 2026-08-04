Ryu Seung-ryong Shares College Graduation Photo on the First Anniversary of the Late Song Young-kyu's Death: "I Love You"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actor Ryu Seung-ryong paid tribute to his close friend, the late Song Young-kyu.

On the 4th, Ryu posted a photo and the message, "It's already been a year. I love you, Young-kyu," on his social media account.

The photo showed the two actors' youthful college graduation picture. Ryu Seung-ryong and Song Young-kyu had known each other since high school and remained close friends through college. They also appeared together in the film "Extreme Job." One year after losing his close friend, Ryu continued to express his deep longing and heartfelt affection for the late actor.

Meanwhile, Song Young-kyu was found dead in a car in Samga-dong, Cheoin-gu, Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, on August 4, 2025. He was 55.

Before his death, he had stepped down from several projects amid controversy over drunk driving. His final work was the Netflix series "Teach You a Lesson," which has recently gained worldwide popularity.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.