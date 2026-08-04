Lee Seok-hoon Opens Up About His Mother After Her Death: "My Mother Was My Achilles' Heel, and My Heart Closed After She Passed Away" ('Playlist109')

[Sportschosun, Lee Woo-joo] Lee Seok-hoon of 'Playlist109' opened up about his memories of his mother.

On the MBC program 'Playlist109' aired on the 4th, psychiatrist Lee Kwang-min appeared as a guest.

Lee Joon said he had received a lot of psychiatric counseling. Dindin also said he had been receiving psychiatric treatment since 2017 and recalled, "What I remember clearly is that when I was on 'King of Mask Singer,' Kim Gu-ra asked me from the side why I kept sighing. He said my breathing looked strange and that it seemed like a panic attack. I said, 'What panic attack?' but at the time, I did not want to admit that I was having one."

Dindin added, "An older brother I knew could not even leave the house because of panic disorder. He was someone I was very close to, and I told him, 'You're just being weak. You can do it.' Then it came to me. Later, when my symptoms got severe, I called that brother first and apologized. It was so hard."

Lee Kwang-min then gave the three guests a simple test. When asked, "Is there a memory that was the hardest in your life, or someone you can never forget?" Lee Seok-hoon said, "The hardest memory in my life was when my mother passed away. Since she died in 2013, I try not to bring up my mother very often. For me, it is my Achilles' heel."

Lee Seok-hoon said, "From the moment I heard that my mother was ill, I get irritated whenever I remember anything. I think it would be better if I could recall the happy times, but what always comes back is what happened after that." He added, "The happiest memory I have is that she cooked for me, and it was so delicious. I asked her to make it again, but she only made it once, and it became a dish I could no longer eat. When I see something similar, it becomes difficult for me."

Lee Seok-hoon said, "I think I feel this way because she was such a precious person. She passed away when I was already feeling that things were going wrong and not working out, and even when I try to erase those bad feelings, I cannot. My anxiety about things not going well even reached my job as a singer."

In particular, Lee Seok-hoon confessed, "I do not like getting hurt myself, but I cannot bear to see the people I love suffer. I hate it the most. I always speak very strongly about it." He added, "After my mother passed away, my heart closed. I became defensive in my relationships with others."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.