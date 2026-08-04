Lee Hyori Takes a Sharp Jab at the 'Progressive vs. Conservative' Conflict... "It's Not Even a Topic You Can Discuss Within a Family" ('Love War')

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Lee Hyori expressed discomfort over a 'left-right couple' facing conflicts over politics, religion and other issues.

On the JTBC variety show 'Love War' aired on the 4th, Soyou appeared as a special diplomat and joined Lee Hyori, Seo Jang-hoon and Kim Hee-chul in intervening in the couples' relationship battles.

That day, Lee Hyori sighed over a couple whose story involved different political views and religions, saying, "This couple seems really difficult, with politics and religion in the mix."

Heechul also said, "Those are two things you should never bring up," while Seo Jang-hoon nodded and added, "It seems like a couple where arguments have become part of everyday life."

The couple at the center of the episode, who met as college sports club classmates, had earned the nickname 'left-right couple.'

After hearing that, Heechul said nervously, "Just hearing the name makes me want to back out. Can't you leave me out?" Lee Hyori also reacted cautiously, saying, "I think I need to be careful with my words." Seo Jang-hoon lamented, "It includes all the sensitive keywords: religion and politics."

Lee Hyori said, "I heard this is the kind of conversation you shouldn't even have within a family," but added, "Still, everyone has different views, so let's hear them out," before deciding to watch the story.

In the video presenting the man's side, the girlfriend's roller-coaster emotions, which changed several times a day, were revealed. She would suddenly explode in anger during phone calls and scream, and even during video calls, she kept scolding him.

Lee Hyori and Soyou, who had to defend the woman's side, were briefly left speechless. Seo Jang-hoon then said sternly, "Just from what I've seen so far, I don't think the two of you should be together. Doesn't it make you lose affection for each other?"

The boyfriend also disliked the fact that she met a male friend she had grown close to through an app, saying, "I don't understand it at all."

The girlfriend, who leaned progressive, and the boyfriend, who leaned conservative, clashed over politics and then ran into conflict again because their religious views were also different.

Watching the two of them, Lee Hyori said, "If that's the case, why are you even dating? There wasn't a single loving conversation. There wasn't one conversation that showed they cared about each other." Seo Jang-hoon added, "I really hope they break up."

Heechul pointed out, "Right now, the political and religious issues are not the real problem. That's not the main issue. The problem is the way the two of them communicate."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.