Lee Kwang-min Says He Donated His Grandmother's Body for Anatomy Practice and Felt a Deep Sense of Loss After the Cremation ('Playlist 109')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-ju] Lee Kwang-min of 'Playlist 109' opened up about his memories of his grandmother.

On the MBC program 'Playlist 109' aired on the 4th, psychiatrist Lee Kwang-min appeared as a guest.

Lee Kwang-min conducted a brief test for the three participants. In response to the question, "Do you have the most painful memory in your life, or someone you can never forget?" Lee Seok-hoon said, "The most painful memory in my life was when my mother passed away. Since she died in 2013, I try not to bring her up often. She is my Achilles' heel."

Lee Seok-hoon added, "I feel that way because she was such a precious person. Things were going wrong. I could feel that nothing was working out. My mother passed away when I was already feeling that things were not going well, and no matter how hard I tried to erase those bad feelings, I couldn't. The anxiety that came from things not working out even reached my job as a singer."

In response, Lee Kwang-min said, "Everyone experiences loss. My grief over losing my grandmother is especially strong." He continued, "I was raised by my grandmother. She always told me, 'I am praying for you.' Two years ago, she passed away, and I donated her body to a medical school for anatomy practice. Not long ago, after the dissection was completed, she was cremated, and my loss was so great that I said people should comfort me as if I had lost my mother, not my grandmother."

Lee Kwang-min said, "My grandmother had a perfume she used to wear. I always kept that perfume in my office. Sometimes, when things are hard or I miss her, I spray it like an air freshener. In that way, I bring back the feeling that she is still beside me." He added, "Looking back now, when I am struggling, exhausted, or filled with unnecessary desires, I hear my grandmother's voice in my heart saying, 'I am praying for you.' Then my resilience comes back to life."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.