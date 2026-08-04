"I’ve Become a 2.5 Oh Eun-young" Oh Eun-young Appears Looking Much Slimmer... Cut Out Fruit and Had a 'Huge Diet Success'

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Dr. Oh Eun-young has revealed that she has successfully lost weight.

On the 4th, Ko So-young's YouTube channel uploaded a video titled, "This lineup in one place? A celebrity party with Ko So-young (Lee Jung-jae, Jang Dong-gun, Gang Dong-won, Minho)."

Ko So-young said she had been invited to a party and explained that several of her longtime celebrity friends were also expected to attend the liquor brand event hosted by an acquaintance.

Ko So-young attended the party in an elegant black mini dress. While she was chatting with an acquaintance, Jang Dong-gun also arrived. Ko So-young walked up to him warmly, saying, "Honey," and Jang Dong-gun greeted viewers formally, asking, "Is this your channel?"

Ko So-young then met Oh Eun-young and greeted her warmly. The two have known each other through "Oh Eun-young Stay." Seeing Oh Eun-young looking noticeably slimmer, Ko So-young was surprised and said, "You’re so slim," to which Oh Eun-young replied, "I am, right?" A caption then revealed her diet tip, saying, "I stopped eating fruit." Oh Eun-young also complimented Ko So-young, saying, "Your hair looks even prettier now that you cut it." Ko So-young introduced Jang Dong-gun to Oh Eun-young, and the two greeted each other with a warm hug.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.