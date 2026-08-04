Yeo Esther Reveals Hong Hye-gol's Habit: "He Doesn't Flush After Using the Bathroom, Use a Different Toilet" ('Same Bed, Different Dreams 2')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Doctor and broadcaster Yeo Esther expressed frustration over her husband Hong Hye-gol's persistent daily habits.

On the SBS program 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny' aired on the 4th, the daily life of Yeo Esther and Hong Hye-gol at their home in Seoul was revealed.

Although Yeo Esther and Hong Hye-gol moved in together a year ago, they have continued to sleep in separate rooms. As Hong Hye-gol walked toward Yeo Esther's room, the interior of the house drew attention with its hotel-like atmosphere and spacious layout. The home reflected the scale and style expected from Yeo Esther, a successful CEO with assets worth 300 billion won.

Yeo Esther also drew attention for firmly refusing to let Hong Hye-gol use the bathroom in her room. She frowned and said, "Go to another bathroom. Doesn't he even forget to flush after using the toilet? Even after coming to Seoul, he has never flushed once." In the studio, she added, "My husband has never closed any lids, including the toothpaste cap, since early in our marriage. No matter how many times I tell him, it doesn't change."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.