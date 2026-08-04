Late Song Young-gyu's Wife Remembers Her Husband Through a Photo Exhibition... Jung Tae-woo Says, "There Is No One Who Can Replace Him"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] As it marked the first anniversary of actor Song Young-gyu's death, his wife held a photo exhibition and remembered her husband with friends and acquaintances.

On the 4th, Jung Tae-woo posted several photos along with the message, "I missed you, Young-gyu hyung."

The released photos showed a poster for a photo exhibition in memory of the late Song Young-gyu. His wife said, "I am greeting him on the first anniversary of his passing," and added, "I prepared this gathering to express my wish to visit and thank the people I am grateful to through a small meeting." She also said, "If you have a front-facing memory of the deceased that you have kept in your own life, please share it with us." The exhibition will be held over two days, from the 4th to the 5th, at a cafe in Seoul.

Jung Tae-woo, who had been very close to the late actor during his lifetime, also attended the exhibition and wrote a letter to Song Young-gyu. Jung said, "Your acting in 'True Education' was great, hyung. I really enjoyed it," and added, "Whenever we gather together, I think, 'It would have been so nice if hyung had been with us.' There is no one who can replace you. I miss you so much, and I love you."

Meanwhile, actor Song Young-gyu was found dead in a vehicle parked in a residential complex in Cheoin-gu, Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, on August 4 last year. On July 25, before his death, it was belatedly revealed that Song had been caught driving under the influence, and he withdrew from all projects he was appearing in, with his scenes edited out.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.