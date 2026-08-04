"300 Billion Won CEO" Esther Lyuh Says She Already Wrote Her Will... "Preparing for Hong Hye-gol's Remarriage, I Need to Secure the Children’s Share" ('Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Esther Lyuh, a doctor and broadcaster, said she has already written her will.

On the SBS program "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," which aired on the 4th, Esther Lyuh and her husband Hong Hye-gol appeared.

That day, Esther Lyuh said she has been enjoying the drama "Lover," adding, "Namkoong Min's character in the drama is my ideal type. He accepted the woman he loved even after she went back to another man, and protected her even after she became another man's wife. If there had been a man like that, I would have left long ago."

She then looked at Hong Hye-gol and said, "People who say they only like one woman usually remarry first after their wife dies." Hong Hye-gol replied, "I hope that never happens, but if Esther goes first, I would live with our dog." Esther Lyuh, however, continued, saying, "Instead, sign a marriage contract and then meet her. If you marry the wrong person, the property division gets complicated."

Hong Hye-gol brightened and asked, "So if you die, you’re going to leave everything to me, right?" Esther Lyuh said his share would be about 10 to 20 percent and added, "I’ve already taken steps for that day. Just know it’s around 20 percent. I’ll give you this house and my retirement pension instead. Please don’t take anything from the kids."

In the studio, Esther Lyuh also drew attention by saying, "I prepared my will in advance. If things are not organized, the share that goes to our children could shrink if my husband remarries another woman."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.