Lee Man-ki Has Changed After Welcoming Triple Grandchildren: "When I Raised My Sons 30 Years Ago, It Was My Wife's Job..."

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Former ssireum wrestler and broadcaster Lee Man-ki showed off his doting side as a grandfather to triplet grandchildren.

On the 4th, a video titled "Three little grandchildren smaller than the arms of the champion Lee Man-ki!! I even changed diapers and fed them bottles" was uploaded to Lee Man-ki's YouTube channel.

Before heading to see his grandchildren, Lee smiled and said, "They seem to be growing so fast, day by day. I thought I would never become a doting grandfather, but I think I am becoming one. Even if I end up being a fool for them, I want to see them often and watch them grow up healthy and beautiful."

After arriving at his son's home and starting to care for the triplets, Lee said, "When I make eye contact with the babies, I just go crazy. When I look at them, all the worries in the world disappear, and I feel nothing but happiness. It feels like affection rushes in all at once."

Lee's son, watching his parents care for the children side by side, said, "Thirty years ago, they must have raised two sons like this," while Lee's wife recalled, "There was no scene like this 30 years ago. My mother did it all alone," saying that unlike today, she had handled child-rearing by herself back then.

When asked how he felt about caring for his grandchildren, Lee said, "How could I put it into words? They are so lovely and adorable. It's different from when I raised you." He expressed his affection for the grandchildren.

Meanwhile, Lee appeared on KBS1's Morning Forum in May and drew attention when he announced, "I became a grandfather," revealing that his eldest son's wife had given birth to triplets.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.