"He’s Full, but He Still Makes Them Drink More Milk"... Lady Jane Blasts Lim Hyun-tae’s Military-Style Parenting

Photo: Lady Jane's social media

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Singer Lady Jane expressed frustration over her husband Lim Hyun-tae's approach to parenting.

On the 4th, the YouTube channel of Yeoseong Dong-a released a video titled "From 'Hongdae Goddess' to 'MZ Mom' Lady Jane | Husband Keeps His Promise for a Full Night's Sleep, Military-Style Parenting | Forced 'One Meal a Day' Diet Leads to -20kg".

When the conversation turned to raising twins, Lady Jane said, "My husband has a very fixed parenting philosophy and is completely inflexible. He is the type who insists, 'It has to be done this way.' It's almost like the military."

She added, "If they have to go to bed at 6 p.m., then they absolutely have to sleep at that time. After going out, the children may end up going to bed later, but he acts like it's a major problem and rushes to bathe them in five minutes before putting them in bed. There is no such thing as being laid-back about it."

Photo: Yeoseong Dong-a YouTube channel

She also said, "Even when the children are full and may want to eat less, he still makes them finish everything. He believes they must meet their daily milk intake no matter what. The pediatrician even told him to stop feeding them so much. We even fought over that."

Still, Lady Jane laughed and said, "We argued over who was right, but since my husband is the primary caregiver, I thought it was best to follow his way. So I adjusted to his style, and parenting actually became easier for me."

Meanwhile, Lady Jane married Lim Hyun-tae, a musical actor and former member of Bigflo who is 10 years younger than her, in October 2023. Last year, she gave birth to twin daughters through in vitro fertilization.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.