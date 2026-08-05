Kim Hee-chul Says Sistar Was the No. 1 Girl Group for Fighting, Stirring Up an Entertainment Rumor... Soyou Fires Back, "Don't Make Up Rumors" ('Love War')

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Kim Hee-chul (Heechul) showed off his quick wit by bringing up the so-called rumor that Sistar was the No. 1 girl group for fighting.

On the JTBC variety show "Love War," which aired on the 4th, Soyou appeared as a special diplomat and joined Lee Hyori, Seo Jang-hoon, and Kim Hee-chul (Heechul) to review a range of relationship stories and offer practical advice.

The episode also featured an MBTI discussion to examine the cast members' dating tendencies. Soyou's MBTI was revealed as INTJ, and the show introduced an analysis describing her as a calm, detached type who values her goals more than a romantic partner and experiences few emotional ups and downs.

When the cast said, "From the other person's perspective, that might feel a little frustrating," Soyou revealed an unexpected dating style, saying, "I'm not someone who gets angry very often. I've never had a huge fight with a boyfriend, like, 'Ahhh!'"

She also spoke candidly about how she handles breakups. Soyou admitted, "I always endure it at least three times," and added, "I'm not very good at saying let's break up," showing a side quite different from her usual strong image.

Lee Hyori was surprised, saying, "That's unexpected. For some reason, I thought Soyou would say everything on her mind and fight back. I thought she'd be similar to me." Seo Jang-hoon also chimed in, saying, "I thought she had a little Lee Hyori vibe," and agreed with Soyou's surprising personality.

However, the cheerful atmosphere changed with a sudden remark from Kim Hee-chul (Heechul).

Heechul then said, "This is a well-known story. I heard Sistar was the No. 1 girl group for fighting in Korea. Bora from Speed, Soyou from One Punch," which irritated Soyou.

Soyou protested, saying, "Don't make up rumors like that. There is no One Punch Soyou," but Heechul ignored her and joked, "So they don't fight with each other," drawing laughter.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.