Sandara Park Makes a Sharp Comment Amid Jung Joon-won’s Attitude Controversy: "The Secret to an Introverted Celebrity’s TV Career? Just Get Older"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] 2NE1’s Sandara Park talked about tips for introverted celebrities who want to stay active on television.

On the 3rd, Sandara Park appeared on the YouTube channel "East Sea and Baekdu Eunhyuk."

Describing herself as once shy and introverted, Sandara Park said she became a social butterfly after starting variety shows. "When I first did variety shows, I got a lot of criticism. People said I was just standing there like a screen divider and that I was only worth my appearance fee. I struggled for years, and then I spent four years on 'Video Star' with the best MC sisters. When I moved to another program, I realized I was actually really good at talking," she said. Eunhyuk then hit the nail on the head by asking, "Isn't that only when the camera is on?" Sandara Park lowered her head as if to admit it.

Eunhyuk asked, "These days, my introverted idol friends are worried. They say they have no confidence, speak too softly, and don't know what to do. Is there any way to overcome it?" Sandara Park replied, "You just have to get older," drawing laughter. She added, "Time will solve it. If you do variety shows in a Spartan way, you learn." Eunhyuk then said, "Maybe there aren't any Spartan-style variety shows these days."

Sandara Park’s remark is drawing attention because it comes amid controversy over Jung Joon-won’s reserved on-air behavior on 'Hangout with Yoo.'

On the 1st, Jung Joon-won appeared on 'Hangout with Yoo' to promote his work, but his seemingly indifferent attitude sparked criticism. He hesitated and failed to keep the conversation going despite Yoo Jae-suk’s repeated questions. During a dialogue challenge, he also remained silent and closed his eyes, drawing criticism throughout the broadcast for his passive behavior. Some defended him by saying it was due to his introverted personality, but many others strongly criticized his attitude, saying, "Being careless is a different issue."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.