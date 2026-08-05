Hwang Bo-ra, Who Is Undergoing IVF, Blasts Husband for Drinking the Day Before Sperm Collection: "What Exactly Are You Doing?"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Hwang Bo-ra revealed why she had once lashed out at her husband, Kim Young-hoon, while preparing for IVF.

On the 4th, a video titled "A side-effect-ridden IVF retry with a miraculous follicle... Hwang Bo-ra's four-month journey" was uploaded to Hwang Bo-ra's YouTube channel.

After experiencing side effects from her previous IVF injections and stopping treatment, Hwang Bo-ra was diagnosed with perimenopause and decided to make one final attempt at IVF over the course of a year.

Delighted by the miraculous news that follicles could be seen, Hwang Bo-ra began the IVF injections in earnest. "I'm starting the scary injections again, but I'm so happy," she said, enduring the pain and taking the shots. "I didn't expect anything at all, and then suddenly they said there are follicles. I keep wondering what this is. I'm already overloaded with taking care of Woo-in these days, so I still can't believe it. I feel like I'm going to cry," she said with joy.

As Hwang Bo-ra endured the pain of daily injections ahead of egg retrieval, she went with her husband, Kim Young-hoon, for the procedure.

When Kim Young-hoon went in for sperm collection, Hwang Bo-ra teased him, saying, "Don't focus too much on the video." She then explained why she had been so angry before the egg retrieval. "For about three days, my husband had cut back on drinking and had a glass or two of wine, but I kept telling him not to drink at all until the day before collection. Men just have to show up. They don't have to do anything, just show up. But the moment I called, he said he had just had one glass of wine. I was so angry that I shouted, 'What exactly are you doing?'"

"I said, 'I'm not doing this. I'm not having a second child,' and the whole house was in chaos. If no embryos are made today, I'll blame it on the father," Hwang Bo-ra said. "It feels like it's been two or three years since he last had sperm collection. We'll also find out the sperm condition today. I'm curious about that too. If the sperm condition is poor, I'm planning to nag him relentlessly."

After undergoing egg retrieval under sedation, Hwang Bo-ra was told the procedure had been successful, and she was moved to tears.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.