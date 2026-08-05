At 62, Bae Jong-ok Reflects, "You Shouldn't Speak Carelessly" — The Truth Behind Rumors of Financial Hardship

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Bae Jong-ok candidly recalled a time when money was tight during her studies in the United States.

On the 4th, a video titled "The Final Episode of Actress Bae Jong-ok (Park Geun-hyung's Recognition That Gave Me Great Courage!)" was released on the YouTube channel "Song Seung-hwan's Wonderful Life."

Song Seung-hwan opened by saying that while looking into materials about Bae Jong-ok, he came across an interesting anecdote. He said he had seen a comment that Bae Jong-ok once said, "I didn't even have money to buy a cashmere scarf" during a financially difficult period.

Bae Jong-ok smiled and drew attention by saying, "That's why you shouldn't speak carelessly in the media."

She then explained in detail that the remark had been distorted.

Bae Jong-ok said, "I went to Paris while filming the YouTube content 'Nyeo Nyeo Nyeo' with Yoon Hyun-sook and Byun Jung-soo. While talking about old times there, we reminisced and said, 'That's how we were back then.'"

She added, "It was after I finished the drama 'Lies' and went to the United States, around the time I was filming 'Foolish Love.' I had spent almost all the money I had prepared for the trip, so when I came back, I didn't have any cash on hand."

Bae Jong-ok explained, "For a short time, I made up for it by appearing in a daily drama and a sitcom. That was the context in which I was talking about memories. It wasn't that I was saying I was in such terrible hardship."

She nodded and said, "I did spend a lot of the money I earned back then. I stayed in the United States for six months, and there was tuition, living expenses, and everything else, so I used up all the money I had brought with me." Song Seung-hwan sympathized, saying, "If you go to New York, there are probably so many things women want to buy, but you wouldn't have had the room to buy them," and Bae Jong-ok recalled, "I didn't have the room. But I think life abroad is fun. I only went to Starbucks twice a week to save one dollar. I was trying to save that."

Meanwhile, Bae Jong-ok married an airline pilot in 1993 and had a daughter, but the couple divorced in 1994, just 18 months after marriage, due to personality differences. Since then, she has continued to focus on her acting career and remains widely loved by the public.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.