Sandara Park, Reportedly 38 kg, Surprises Fans With Her Bikini Figure

[Sportschosun Jeong Yu-na] Singer Sandara Park showed off her bikini body.

On the 4th, Sandara Park posted several photos on her social networking service account along with the brief message, "Summer."

The photos showed Sandara Park enjoying a relaxing vacation at an outdoor swimming pool. Wearing a blue bikini, she drew attention with her slim figure and toned body.

She appeared to be spending a comfortable time lying on a poolside sunbed, leaning against a sofa, and striking various poses on the pool steps, creating a laid-back atmosphere.

In particular, her youthful looks and firm figure, hard to believe for someone who is 42 this year, drew admiration.

Sandara Park previously drew attention after revealing on a broadcast that her current weight is around 37 to 38 kg, and interest in her latest update continues.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.