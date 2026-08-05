There Was a Reason SOYOUGI Fell for Him... A Second-Generation Korean Medicine Doctor, Kim Hyung-bae, Says, "If My Family Gets Sick, I Can Prescribe Herbal Medicine"

[Sportschosun | Jung Yoo-na] Kim Hyung-bae, a Korean medicine doctor and the boyfriend of model and influencer SOYOUGI, has revealed why he chose to become a doctor of Korean medicine.

On the 4th, a video titled "Why Being a Korean Medicine Doctor Is a Good Job for Family" was posted on the SNS account "Health Korean Medicine Doctor," which Kim Hyung-bae runs.

In the video, Kim explained why he decided to follow in his father's footsteps as a second-generation Korean medicine doctor. "When I was a student, my father used to volunteer at medical outreach programs every weekend. He would leave with just a needle, so I followed him one day. I saw him treating the aches and pains of elderly men and women with acupuncture, and it looked really meaningful," he said.

He added, "A Korean medicine doctor is also a great job for your family. If a family member gets sick, you can prescribe herbal medicine, and when the time comes, you can also prepare tonics. In the end, health is what matters most. I don't think there is a better job than being a Korean medicine doctor when it comes to protecting the health of the people you care about."

SOYOUGI showed her affection by liking the video, adding warmth to the moment.

Earlier, on the 1st, SOYOUGI drew attention by starting her public relationship in earnest after posting a couple photo with Kim Hyung-bae on her SNS and writing, "Please look at us kindly."

Kim Hyung-bae, SOYOUGI's boyfriend, graduated from the Department of Korean Medicine at Dongguk University and is continuing his family's second-generation Korean medicine clinic business.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.