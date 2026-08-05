Comedian Lee Sang-jun Faces Harsh Reviews After Los Angeles Show: "I Paid 210,000 Won, but I Could Barely Hear Anything"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Mixed reactions are pouring in over comedian Lee Sang-jun's performance in Los Angeles, with audience members posting sharply divided reviews. Soon after the show, online comments criticized the sound system, ticket prices, and overall production.

Lee Sang-jun held his stand-up comedy show, "Lee Sang-jun Show," on the 2nd local time at USC Bovard Auditorium in Los Angeles. According to local reports, the venue was packed with about 1,700 spectators.

After the performance, he posted photos from the venue on social media, where disappointed comments from attendees continued to appear. Posts criticizing the show's poor execution also spread quickly across online communities.

The most frequently mentioned issue was the sound. One audience member who said he had bought two VIP tickets for about $300, or roughly 420,000 won, wrote, "I sat on the left side of the front row, but I could hardly understand what was being said throughout the show." He added, "In stand-up comedy, the words matter most, so it was very disappointing." He also said, "It seems the on-site management was lacking, including sound checks and rehearsals before the show, rather than it being a problem with Lee Sang-jun himself." He questioned whether the schedule was too rushed, noting that Lee had finished a performance in Korea and then flew straight to the U.S. to perform the next day.

There was also plenty of criticism over ticket prices. One attendee who bought a $150 ticket, or about 210,000 won, said, "Most of the material was the same as what I had seen on YouTube Shorts." The attendee added, "The show started late and lasted just over an hour, so it felt like a waste of money."

Online reactions included comments such as, "For $150, I'd rather see a musical," "I don't understand why the price is several times higher than in Korea," "It's better to just watch it on YouTube," and "Half of the content wasn't even audible."

There were also positive reviews. Some audience members wrote, "The sound was fine from the back seats, and it was really fun," "The spontaneous back-and-forth with the audience was especially funny," and "Unlike the online reviews, it was a satisfying performance," showing a starkly different response.

Meanwhile, Lee Sang-jun is expected to continue his North American tour with stops in Atlanta, Washington, D.C., New York, and Toronto, starting with the Los Angeles show.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.