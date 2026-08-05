"Politically criticized for being Chinese-Korean" Chef Yeo Kyung-ok saddened by malicious comments about her background

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee reporter] Master Chinese chef Yeo Kyung-ok spoke candidly about her discomfort over the political criticism surrounding her.

On the 5th, Yeo Kyung-ok opened up on her social media account, saying, "I happened to read that someone was insulting me politically just because I am of Chinese-Korean descent."

She added, "I thought about what to say, but in the end, they do not know me and I do not know who they are. I held back because I did not want to dirty my phone," calmly expressing how she felt about the abusive comments circulating online.

Her blunt yet restrained post drew widespread attention soon after it was made public. Rather than responding directly, she conveyed her thoughts in a short but clear message to some people who had judged or attacked her political views based on her background.

Yeo Kyung-ok is one of the leading figures in Korea's Chinese cuisine scene. Along with her older brother Yeokyeongrae, she has long helped shape the development of Chinese cuisine in Korea. The siblings were born to a Taiwanese father and a Korean mother, and are widely known as Chinese-Korean chefs who grew up in Korea. With years of experience and outstanding skill, she continues to connect with the public through television and various dining programs, earning much affection.

Kim So-hee reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.