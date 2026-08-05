Rosé Left Less Than Half of Her Burger Uneaten... There Was a Reason for Her "Skinny" Figure

[Sportschosun | Jo Min-jung] Blackpink's Rosé has shared an update from her tour, and a meal photo showing her leaving most of a burger uneaten has caught attention.

On the 4th, Rosé posted several photos on her social media along with the short caption, "not forking around (don't be surprised)."

The photos showed Rosé enjoying a relaxed day during her tour. In particular, the meal photo drew attention. On the plate, a burger with just one bite left and some fries were still visible. It appeared that Rosé had not finished even one burger. As her naturally very slim figure has often drawn attention, fans reacted with comments such as, "It looks like she doesn't eat much," "Still, I hope she stays healthy," and "Maybe she's even busier because she's on tour."

Rosé also shared a mirror selfie taken in front of an elevator while wearing sunglasses, as well as a photo showing off her lean, toned figure in a crop top and short shorts. Other photos captured her spending time with her dog Hank and relaxing at her accommodation, delighting fans.

Meanwhile, Rosé has been meeting fans around the world while carrying out her global schedule.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.