It Has Already Been a Year Since the Sudden Loss at 47: Lee Min of As One, the R&B Diva Who Will Be Remembered Forever

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] It has already been a year since Lee Min, a member of the group As One whose real name was Lee Min-young, passed away. The sudden news shocked many people, and her absence still remains deeply in the hearts of music fans and fellow artists.

Lee Min was found dead at her home on August 5 last year. She was 47. Her husband, who returned home at the time, found her collapsed and reported it to the police. Her funeral was held quietly and privately at the request of her family.

Just months before her death, she had remained active by appearing on KBS2's "The Seasons: Park Bo-gum's Cantabile" and releasing a new single, "Happy Birthday." The sudden loss was all the more shocking because she had been so active until shortly before her passing.

After the news broke, Brand New Music postponed its planned music release schedule and expressed its condolences. Krystal Jung, who was staying in the United States, also rushed back to Korea and kept vigil at the funeral hall throughout the mourning period, accompanying Lee Min on her final journey.

Krystal later expressed her deep grief over Lee Min through social networking service posts. She wrote, "These past few days have been the hardest of my life. I am losing my singing partner, my best friend, my other half. I am completely broken. A huge piece of my heart is gone, and that emptiness will never be filled." She continued, "When you said Min, you said Krystal. We were always a package deal. We spent more than half of our lives together. We were completely together from the age of 15. We ate, breathed, and lived the same life," recalling their close friendship.

Krystal added, "I did not want to post anything, but it just hurts too much. Still, all the overwhelming love from so many of you reminded me that I am not alone in this grief. So many people loved her, and so many are feeling this loss deeply." She mourned her friend, saying, "A bittersweet trip down memory lane that I never wanted to take. Yesterday, we sent Min off. I know she is in a better place now."

On September 30 last year, As One released its final single as a full group, "I Only Love You." The posthumous track, which contained Lee Min's final recorded voice, left a deep impression on fans and fellow artists.

Meanwhile, Lee Min debuted in 1999 as part of As One with Krystal and won much love with hit songs such as "Day by Day" and "Desire and Hope."

In 2013, Lee Min married a man two years older than her in Hawaii and went on to balance music activities with work related to English.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.