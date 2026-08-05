"Insufficient proof of adultery and sexual exploitation"... Why public opinion is divided despite additional claims by the woman who accused Hwang Jung-min

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Woman A, who has been raising suspicions regarding Hwang Jung-min's private life, has reiterated her claim that "it was a mutual relationship, not unilateral stalking," while additionally releasing evidence of his use of multiple KakaoTalk profiles and recorded phone calls.

However, online reactions continue stating that "there is no significant difference from previous claims" and "no decisive evidence is visible," suggesting that public opinion remains largely unchanged. On the 5th, A revealed on her social media accounts the circumstances of the use of multiple KakaoTalk profiles, text messages, and voice call recordings allegedly exchanged with Hwang Jung-min. A claimed that Hwang Jung-min used multiple KakaoTalk profiles to hide their relationship from his spouse.

She also emphasized that although the structure allowed Hwang Jung-min to decide whether or not to contact her, they maintained mutual communication rather than a one-sided relationship. The released recordings contain content in which a man presumed to be Hwang Jung-min calls first, sends a selfie, and engages in everyday conversation, such as saying, "I hate curly hair. " Based on this, A refuted the claim, stating, "The assertion that it was unilateral stalking for two years is contrary to the facts.

" She further argued, "The period during which stalking is alleged to have occurred is merely a fraction of our total interaction," adding, "There were times when I did not contact him first for several months out of consideration for Hwang Jung-min. " However, online public opinion has been mixed since the disclosure.

Some netizens expressed opinions such as, "There seems to be evidence of mutual contact," and "There are aspects that are difficult to view solely as stalking. " On the other hand, there were also quite a few reactions stating, "It is difficult to prove adultery or sexual exploitation based solely on multi-profiles and call records," "It seems there is no decisive evidence to expose further," and "It is still unclear whether there was an inappropriate relationship.

" Criticism continues that the materials released so far are insufficient to serve as direct evidence proving the adultery or sexual exploitation that A has been claiming as the core issue. Previously, Hwang Jung-min's side filed a criminal complaint against A, alleging that she is a suspect in a continuous stalking crime.

The court issued a summary order against A, imposing a provisional restraining order and a fine of 3 million won, but A appealed the decision and requested a formal trial. Separately, A has filed a lawsuit against Hwang Jung-min seeking 200 million won in damages, and the legal battle between the two parties continues.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj. cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.