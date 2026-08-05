Bada Takes a Public Shot at WATERBOMB? "Not Inviting Me Is Just Superficial"

[Sportschosun | Jung Yoo-na] Singer Bada is making a public appeal to WATERBOMB Music Festival, which has yet to invite her.

MBC's "Radio Star," airing Wednesday night, the 5th, will feature Choi Won-young, Lee Tae-ran, Bada, and Martin in a special episode titled "I'm So Hip Between Fash-ion and Pash-ion," hosted by Choi Yoon-jung and directed by Yoon Hye-jin, Hwang Yun-sang, and Byeon Da-hee.

Bada will share the story behind her surprise appearance on the stage of "MAD" at a large-scale K-pop party held recently. She said she went on stage to cheer up the audience, and footage of her explosive performance will be shown, drawing admiration from everyone.

Watching the clip, Bada laughs and admits, "Even I can tell I wasn't in my right mind back then." She says she enjoyed the stage so much that she bruised her knee, but did not even realize it until the performance was over. She calls it one of the most unforgettable shows of her life. She also says "MAD" is more than just a hit song, noting that it has a special power to relieve people's stress.

In fact, she says that when "MAD" is played at an awkward gathering or a dull event, people's expressions change instantly. The studio bursts into laughter at the story that the song is even being used as a secret weapon to liven up company dinners.

Bada, who says she receives festival invitations every summer, mentions WATERBOMB Music Festival, the only major festival she has not yet attended. She publicly expresses disappointment, saying, "My name is Bada, but not inviting me to WATERBOMB is just superficial."

She then introduces herself as "the mother of MAD, the mother of idols, and the mother of K-pop," showing strong confidence about taking the WATERBOMB stage. Her bold pitch, stressing that someone who has lived through K-pop's history is exactly what WATERBOMB needs, fills the set with laughter.

Bada also performs a special stage for the WATERBOMB organizers. From the very start, she unleashes explosive energy and turns the studio into a concert venue, proving why she is called the "mother of K-pop." Interest is building over what her heartfelt and passionate WATERBOMB stage will look like.

She also talks about the short-form reels she has recently become obsessed with filming. Bada says that although she has been loved since her S.E.S. days, she wants to keep a fresh sensibility and stay in step with the times, which is why she actively films reels.

Bada says that when she is walking down the street and makes eye contact with a passerby who recognizes her, she starts a reel dance on the spot. Even people who are initially flustered end up dancing along with her energy, creating an unexpected scene.

She adds that not everyone welcomes being filmed, so if someone looks uncomfortable, she stops right away and greets them instead. She says people have even started asking her to come to their neighborhoods, and she is now openly seeking new reel locations by asking fans to DM her pretty streets to visit.

From an impromptu "MAD" stage to a public love call to WATERBOMB Music Festival, a special performance, and spontaneous reels with people on the street, Bada's cheerful passion for moving with the times can be seen on "Radio Star," airing Wednesday night at 10:30 p.m. on the 5th.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.