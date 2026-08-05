Yoon Sun-woo and Kim Gae-un reunite with the PD who directed their first kiss scene... a special meeting 11 years later

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] "The two people who directed my first kiss scene eventually became husband and wife."

Choi Yoon-seok, a PD at Korean Broadcasting System (KBS), shared a special story about actors Yoon Sun-woo and Kim Gae-un, who became a real-life married couple after he directed them during his days as an assistant director.

Recently, Choi Yoon-seok posted a photo on his social media account with Yoon Sun-woo and Kim Gae-un. He recalled that he first handled outdoor directing on KBS TV novel *Ilpyeondansim Mindeulle* when he was in his second year as an assistant director, and that the drama's male and female leads were Yoon Sun-woo and Kim Gae-un. He added that his heart was pounding even though he was not the one kissing, and remembered hesitating in front of the monitor, unsure of when to shout "cut."

Choi said, "Time passed, and the two of them became a married couple and even came to visit our neighborhood." He laughed and added, "I had nothing to do with their love, but every time I see them, I feel oddly proud and cute, as if I were Cupid."

In the released photo, Choi is seen taking a mirror selfie at night while standing between Yoon Sun-woo and Kim Gae-un. The three posed with V signs side by side and smiled brightly, creating a warm and cheerful atmosphere.

He also expressed affection, saying, "I talked with two people I really like for six hours," and added, "They bicker and argue, but they still take care of each other, and they are such a lovable couple just to watch."

Meanwhile, Yoon Sun-woo and Kim Gae-un met through KBS TV novel *Ilpyeondansim Mindeulle* and married this year after a long relationship. Yoon has appeared in *River Where the Moon Rises* and *The Third Marriage*, while Kim has continued to win love through *Because This Is My First Life*, *Under the Queen's Umbrella*, and *King the Land*. After marriage, the two have continued their respective acting careers.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.