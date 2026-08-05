Koo Hye-sun’s warning that even “jokes can hurt”... Ahn Jae-hyun jumped up the moment divorce was mentioned, avoiding the mood

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Actor Ahn Jae-hyun lightened the mood with a witty move after a remark came up that reminded people of his divorce.

On the 4th, a video titled "Snack Town Lee Jae-yool and Kang Hyun-seok on a business trip roast. Who is today's target?" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Tipsy Interference."

That day, Heo Kyung-hwan suggested to guest Lee Jae-yool, "Ahn Jae-hyun probably won't go on 'Jorongjanchi,' so do it here today." 'Jorongjanchi' is a YouTube segment on comedian Lee Kyung-kyu's channel that freely teases guests.

Lee Jae-yool then trailed off, saying, "But when I do 'Jorongjanchi,' I also feel that people with very big ups and downs in life are a bit hard to touch..." The remark was taken as a reference to Ahn Jae-hyun's divorce.

Instead of answering directly, Ahn Jae-hyun said, "Do we need beer? Soju mixed with beer tastes good," then got up to fetch drinks. He defused the potentially sensitive atmosphere with a playful gesture and drew laughter.

After Ahn Jae-hyun sat back down, Muji asked, "If you get an offer, would you do it or not?" But instead of answering, Ahn Jae-hyun said, "One bottle of beer isn't enough. Beer means two bottles," then stood up again to bring back another bottle, sparking more laughter.

Watching this, Heo Kyung-hwan said, "I don't think he would do it. He's a real street fighter in practice..." Muji added, "Jae-hyun is the type who has to get poked to stay alive." Ahn Jae-hyun then stood up once more and said, "This isn't refreshing," adding even more laughter.

Meanwhile, Ahn Jae-hyun married actress Koo Hye-sun in 2016, but they divorced in 2020.

Koo Hye-sun previously criticized indirect references to and mockery of her former spouse through social networking service (SNS). At the time, she said, "Repeated, indirect remarks that allow people to infer who I am, as someone in the same industry, are cowardly," adding, "Even if it is meant as a joke, if the person involved feels offended, it must stop immediately. That is secondary harm and an act that causes deep pain."

"No one has the right to mock me, the person involved, just to entertain the public," she added. "I hope my former spouse will be recognized for his own identity and sincerity, not as a subject centered on me."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.