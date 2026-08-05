Yoo Jae-suk of 'Punghyangjung' Draws Attention for Paying Taxes While Traveling, Prompting a Thank-You from the National Tax Service

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk drew attention after it was revealed that he made tax payments a priority even as he was about to leave for a trip. The National Tax Service also sent him a direct message of thanks.

Recently, the YouTube channel Ddeun Ddeun released the first episode of 'Punghyangjung,' titled "A road trip with four brothers who left their destination to a spinning wheel and their route to an atlas, with no navigation."

In the video, Yoo Jae-suk realized just before departure that he had left his wallet at home. After arranging to have it delivered, he said, "I need to stop by a bank on the way," adding, "I have to pay my taxes, but I kept missing the bank because of nonstop filming."

He explained the situation to Yang Se-chan, who had arrived first, and joked, "There will be someone else who can go to the bank," drawing laughter. In the end, the group decided to stop by a bank during the trip. He planned to withdraw cash for travel expenses and handle the overdue tax payment at the same time.

Even after arriving at the bank with the other members, Yoo Jae-suk made tax payment his first priority. He explained that he had come in the middle of filming because he had no time to visit the bank earlier.

When the members asked, "Why not just do it on a day off later?" Yoo Jae-suk replied, "There is no later. It has to be done on time today," showing his determination to meet the deadline.

The members watching him were surprised, saying, "Isn't this the first time Yoo Jae-suk has been shown paying taxes on air?" Yoo Jae-suk then emphasized, "Paying taxes is really important," and added, "It is our duty," leaving a strong impression along with plenty of laughter.

After the broadcast, the National Tax Service's official account appeared in the comments section of the video and drew attention. It left a comment saying, "Jae-suk, thank you for faithfully paying your taxes," expressing appreciation for his attitude. The agency also introduced the mobile SonTax app's prefilled service and added guidance related to honest tax compliance.

At a time when tax-related issues in the entertainment industry have been drawing public attention, Yoo Jae-suk's natural display of tax compliance through the program attracted even more notice.

Yoo Jae-suk has long been known for his consistent record of paying taxes faithfully. He was previously reported to have had no major issues during a tax audit, and he has built public trust through transparent tax management and a responsible attitude.

He has also been praised for taking a different approach from many high-income earners when it comes to filing taxes. Tax professionals have cited him as an example of someone who chose estimated filing instead of bookkeeping-based filing, resulting in a relatively larger tax burden.

It was just a moment from everyday life, but Yoo Jae-suk showed through his actions that "paying taxes is our duty." His decision to take care of what needed to be done before the trip sent another positive message to the public.

Kim So-hee, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.