"Chasing the 40-Kilo Range" Ko So-young Shows Off Her Backless Look, Updates Fans on Her 51-Kilo Diet

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Actress Ko So-young showed how well she can pull off a luxury outfit while also sharing an update on her diet.

On the 4th, a video titled "This lineup in one place? A celebrity party scene with Ko So-young" was uploaded to Ko So-young's YouTube channel.

The video showed Ko So-young in a dressing room, debating which party outfit to choose.

Ko So-young candidly said, "I didn't stop wearing my old clothes because I didn't want to. I couldn't wear them because they didn't fit." She added, "I had gained some weight, and it made me so depressed when my clothes no longer fit."

She then took out a skirt from luxury brand C and said, "It used to feel tight around the waist and uncomfortable at the hips, but now it fits loosely. I feel better."

Ko So-young also revealed that she is dieting with the goal of getting back into the 40-kilogram range. "I'm still losing weight. I want to see a 4 again in my life. If I lose just 2 more kilograms, I'll be in the 40s," she said. She added that her current weight is 51 kilograms.

She later tried on a variety of outfits herself, including a backless design that boldly revealed her back line, showing off her unchanged sense of style.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.