Kim Won-hoon Says He Lost the Price of a Car While Averaging Down on Stocks: "I Have No Appetite or Motivation. I Walk Around Like a Zombie"

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Comedian Kim Won-hoon candidly admitted that he lost 24 million won after a failed stock investment.

A recent video on the YouTube channel Netflix South Korea featured Kim Won-hoon sharing his investment experience after starting to buy stocks at their peak.

In the video, Kim Won-hoon confessed, "I lost almost the price of a car. I suffered a loss of 24 million won."

He added, "My seed money was 180 million won," and surprised everyone by saying, "For someone who only bought two shares, that is quite a large amount of seed money."

He then spoke about repeatedly averaging down as his losses grew. Kim Won-hoon said, "Didn't I say I was the type to go all in when I start? This is what happens when I get obsessed with something." He added, "I averaged down way too much. It was like I went to a water bomb festival."

He continued, "I just kept adding water. Some people even dilute whiskey with water, right? Now there is no taste left at all. I added too much water." He also said, "As the stock kept falling, I lived under pressure and obsession, thinking I had to lower my average price by adding more."

Kim Won-hoon especially noted, "I may be talking about it with a smile, but it is really serious." He added, "I became completely worn out and lost a lot of weight. I lost 2 kilograms. I had no appetite and no motivation. Wherever I went, I ended up moving around like a zombie," recalling how the failed investment affected his daily life.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.