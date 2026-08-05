Hong Kyung-min and Kim Yuna Face a Crisis After 10 Years of Marriage? "You Left the Kids to Fend for Themselves... He Dug His Own Grave"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Hong Kyung-min, known for his enduring popularity as a singer, will reveal the uneasy state of his marriage to his wife Kim Yuna, a skilled haegeum player.

At the end of the SBS program "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," which aired on the 4th, the appearance of Hong Kyung-min and Kim Yuna was teased.

The preview video opened with their 10-year-old eldest daughter, Ra-won, making kimchi rice from scratch in the morning. She prepared breakfast with ease, and the whole family then sat around the table in a warm and cheerful atmosphere.

But the peaceful mood changed in an instant when the topic of allowance came up. During the meal, Hong Kyung-min asked, "How many 1,000-won bills are you giving her? How much are you giving her?" as he tried to handle his daughter's allowance. Kim Yuna looked puzzled and said, "Why does she need money? She already has money." Even so, when Hong Kyung-min took out 5,000 won, Kim Yuna raised her voice slightly and said, "No, 1,000 won would be enough. Why are you giving her 5,000 won?" The two could not bridge their gap over the allowance issue, and Kim Yuna eventually revealed her long-held feelings, saying, "You've made the kids too soft."

Their disagreement extended to education as well. Kim Yuna said, "We've already stopped all the academies. I still think they should at least be above average," explaining her views on the children's education. Hong Kyung-min responded, "I just think there is no need to go to college by forcing it that way," showing their differing opinions.

In a later interview, Kim Yuna complained, "Their father left the kids to fend for themselves," adding, "I guess he dug his own grave." Hong Kyung-min then added, "As the saying goes, a singer follows the song. I wonder if my friendship with my wife is starting to crack," heightening curiosity about their story.

Viewers can check out the couple's very real married life on SBS's "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," airing Tuesday, the 11th, at 10:40 p.m.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.