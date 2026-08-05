Kang Ho-dong to Leave 'Great Escape' After 8 Years, Saying, "Give the Chance to Younger Colleagues Who Are Better Than Me"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] The new season of Korea's only large-scale escape variety show, Great Escape, will go on without Kang Ho-dong, while a powerful lineup has been confirmed.

Produced by CJ ENM, Great Escape is a leading Korean adventure variety show that first aired on tvN in 2018 and went on to deliver four seasons through Season 4 in 2021. By combining massive sets, a solid storyline, and a distinctive universe, it earned praise for opening a new chapter in escape-room entertainment and built a loyal fan base. Last year, the show moved to the TVING original The Great Escape: The Story, where it returned with an even larger scale and deeper narrative, continuing its strength as a flagship seasonal variety IP.

The new season of Great Escape, set to premiere on TVING in the second half of 2026, will bring together Jongmin Kim, Kim Dong-hyun, Shindong, Yoo Byung-jae, Ko Kyung-pyo, and Seungkwan as the escape team for a thrilling new journey. With original members Jongmin Kim and Shindong returning, along with Kim Dong-hyun, Yoo Byung-jae, and Ko Kyung-pyo, who have carried on the show's legacy, and new member Seungkwan joining the cast, the season is expected to showcase a wide range of dynamics and fresh chemistry.

Jongmin Kim stands out as the one who spots crucial clues, earning nicknames such as "Kim Discovery" and "intermittent genius." Shindong, known as "Shin Commander" and "Shin Zhuge Liang," is expected to display his sharp instincts and insight, proving his class as a brain. Meanwhile, Kim Dong-hyun, with his outstanding athletic ability, is expected to shine in physical missions.

Yoo Byung-jae, known as the "clue singer," will take on the role of storyteller, while Ko Kyung-pyo adds to the fun with his passionate support and full immersion. SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan, the new face, brings strong empathy, exceptional friendliness, and variety-show instincts that even extend to sketch comedy. Viewers are eager to see his lively performance on Great Escape.

Meanwhile, the eldest member, Kang Ho-dong, warmly passed the baton to the younger cast members so the show could create a new chapter, and offered his support. Kang said, "Every moment of Great Escape was a great joy and happiness for me," adding, "I believe this season will be carried by colleagues and juniors who have even greater imagination and wisdom than I do, and who will do their best for Great Escape's success. Lastly, I want to leave them with this reminder: 'There is always a clue somewhere.'"

The new season of Great Escape, which will embark on an upgraded escape journey with a fresh team of escapees, will be released on TVING in the second half of 2026.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.