Ji Ye-eun Entered K-Arts After Beating 168-to-1 Odds... Her Unexpected Brainy Side Shines: "I Studied a Lot of Chinese Characters"

The production press conference for Netflix's variety show "Jae-seok's B&B Rules!" was held on the morning of the 19th at JW Marriott Hotel in Dongdaemun, Seoul. Ji Ye-eun poses for the camera. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun,

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] The unusual drinking culture of King Jeongjo of Joseon, known as the kingdom's ultimate "after-work gathering enthusiast," will be revealed.

In TV CHOSUN's "What Did the King Eat?", airing at 10 p.m. today, the drinking-party stories of King Jeongjo of Joseon, famed as the greatest "after-work gathering enthusiast" in Joseon, will be unveiled. The genius monarch, who led Joseon's renaissance, decided to raise loyal officials himself and established Kyujanggak, a library and scholarly research institute, pushing ahead with his studies day and night. When Big Star Teacher Choi Tae-sung revealed that Jeongjo even made people work while sending them on vacation, Mirage and Ji Ye-eun both said, "He should be reported," calling it "workplace bullying."

Choi Tae-sung also explained another side of Jeongjo, saying, "He was a tiger-like boss when it came to work, but he was bold and lively when it was time to have fun." When he asked about the meaning of Jeongjo's favorite toast, "If you are not drunk, do not think of going home," K-Arts alum Ji Ye-eun answered correctly and showed off her unexpected brainy charm, saying, "It means you should not even think about going home unless you are drunk. I knew it from the Chinese characters. I studied a lot of Chinese characters." Jeongjo, known as Joseon's biggest drinker, was said to have poured a brush holder full of liquor for Jeong Yak-yong and ordered him to drink. Another story says Jeong Yak-yong screamed, "I am dead today." Hearing this, Yang Sang-guk and Mirage could not hide their surprise, saying, "Wasn't Jeongjo a tyrant too?" and reacting to his boss-like attitude toward his officials.

Jeongjo, who even enjoyed "drinking games," made his officials play drinking-party games when they were drunk and handed out punishments if they failed to finish within the time limit. Once the punishment was revealed to be exile, the "palace trio" were stunned, saying, "How could he do that?" and Ji Ye-eun, the "MZ court lady," grimaced and asked, "Was he a boomer?" Choi Tae-sung then drew laughter by explaining the punishment with a clever twist: "He did not send them to a faraway place like Jeju Island. In Changdeokgung Palace, there is a pond called Buyongji, and there is a small artificial island there. The punishment was to take a boat there and back."

Jeongjo's signature "ultimate after-work meal," which instantly soothed the hearts of exhausted officials burdened by heavy work and too much drinking, also made an appearance. Mirage, who loves alcohol, praised the dish, saying, "It is perfect for sharing and building closer bonds. It works as both a meal and a hangover cure." Choi Tae-sung also could not stop eating, saying, "It feels like I am getting a taste of Joseon." The identity of this surprising dish, which turned Jeongjo from a figure criticized for "workplace bullying" into someone worth reevaluating, will be revealed in the broadcast.

The identity of the "king's table" that Jeongjo, the "after-work gathering enthusiast," used to win over and shake up his officials' hearts will be fully revealed at 10 p.m. today, Wednesday, on TV CHOSUN's "What Did the King Eat?"

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.