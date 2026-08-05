Ju A-min Reveals Stitches and Swollen Eyes Right After Plastic Surgery, Saying, "Mission Accomplished for My Triple Combo"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Ju A-min is drawing attention after candidly revealing what she looked like right after plastic surgery.

On the 5th, Ju A-min posted several photos on her social media account along with a message that read, "Yeah... this is the last time in my life... Mission accomplished for the triple combo I wanted to do! I'll give a blunt follow-up review..."

In the released photos, Ju A-min is seen taking selfies right after undergoing the procedure. The stitches around her eyes and the swelling in the area were clearly visible, drawing attention.

In particular, Ju A-min shared not only the finished look but also the recovery process without holding back, showing her transformation step by step. As she revealed such an honest post-surgery appearance, public interest from fans has continued.

Meanwhile, Ju A-min made her entertainment debut in 2008 by appearing in the music video for Son Ho-young's solo song "I know," from the group god. She later became known through Mnet's variety show "Men Are Falling From the Sky" and ENA's "Fresh Husband."

Ju A-min married a Korean American man in 2013. He was a former U.S. military officer and three years older than her. She gave birth to a son in 2015.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.