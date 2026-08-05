Choi Jin-sil's daughter prepares for another cosmetic procedure, even under sedation: "Her mental health should be taken into account"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] The daughter of the late actress Choi Jin-sil has revealed plans for another cosmetic surgery.

On the 5th, she shared precautions related to sedation and general anesthesia that she received from a plastic surgery clinic, along with the post, "Hehe, I'm excited..." on her social networking service account.

She also posted a comic image containing lines such as, "Maybe they have a mental illness," "Let's consider people with mental illness," and "Because we all have a little bit of mental illness," expressing her thoughts.

Earlier, she drew attention by revealing a text message about a plastic surgery appointment on her social networking service account and saying, "I’ll finally get rid of these uneven eyes." The message included details about the surgery schedule, indicating that she was preparing for eye surgery.

She has long spoken candidly about cosmetic procedures and appearance management. Last year, she made headlines after sharing her own experience with facial contouring, outer eye corner surgery, and lower eye corner surgery on her YouTube channel.

Last month, while communicating with fans, she was asked about future cosmetic plans and replied, "I don't know, there are too many things I want to do," adding, "You only live once, so I want to become the best version of myself..." She once again showed her honest views on appearance management.

Meanwhile, she held her wedding ceremony on May 16 at a hotel in Gangnam, Seoul, with a non-celebrity man 11 years her senior.

Working as an influencer and model, she previously gained attention after her weight rose to 96 kilograms during her battle with lupus, before later losing weight to 41 kilograms.

Kim Sohee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.