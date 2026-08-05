Lee Sang-jun apologizes for controversy over U.S. performance, but says, "Do not spread unverified claims"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Comedian Lee Sang-jun, who was caught up in controversy over sound issues after his Los Angeles performance in the United States, issued a direct apology and explained his position.

On the 5th, Lee said on his social media, "I sincerely thank everyone who came to the first Los Angeles show of my Americas tour," and added, "I also sincerely apologize to the audience members who were inconvenienced by sound issues during the performance."

He explained that he needed time after the show to verify the facts. Lee said, "For the Americas tour, the show operations and technical staff are handled locally in the United States, so confirmation was needed right after the performance," and added, "As a result of checking, we found that there was a problem with sound delivery in some seats in front of the speakers at the venue."

He also said the U.S. show organizer confirmed the issue and apologized to audience members in the affected seats while taking the necessary follow-up measures.

Lee said, "We will check more carefully so the same problem does not happen during the remaining North American tour," and added, "Lee Sang-jun Show has grown through audience feedback since its early days in small theaters, so we will continue to listen closely to valuable opinions." He also urged people, saying, "Please refrain from carelessly spreading unverified information as if it were fact, or from continuing criticism based on it."

Earlier, after Lee's Los Angeles performance, some audience members criticized the sound and show operations, leaving reviews such as, "I could not hear the words clearly," "It is a stand-up comedy show, but the sound was disappointing," and "The ticket price felt wasted." On the other hand, some audience members gave contrasting reviews, saying, "The sound was fine in the back, and the show was fun."

Meanwhile, Lee is set to continue his North American tour, starting with Los Angeles and moving on to Atlanta, Washington, D.C., New York, and Toronto in Canada.

Jo Min-jeong, Sportschosun mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.