Christopher Nolan and Matt Damon Beside Yoo Jae-suk? A True Fan Caught on Camera Making a Double V Sign

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk met Hollywood master director Christopher Nolan and actor Matt Damon.

On the 5th, tvN's official social media account for "You Quiz on the Block" posted a photo with the caption, "The stars of 'Odyssey' are here in real time. Meet director Christopher Nolan and Matt Damon on 'You Quiz on the Block.'"

The photo shows Yoo Jae-suk posing warmly with director Christopher Nolan and Matt Damon. Yoo Jae-suk flashed his trademark bright energy by making a double V sign with both hands. Nolan and Damon also drew attention with relaxed smiles in a comfortable atmosphere.

The meeting took place as part of the promotional schedule for the film "Odyssey." Recently, director Christopher Nolan, producer Emma Thomas, actor Matt Damon, Charlize Theron, and other key cast members visited Korea.

They attended a red carpet event held on the 4th at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, and spent a special time with local fans.

At the event, Nolan said, "I sincerely thank you for the warm welcome. I definitely want to come back," expressing his deep affection for Korean fans. Damon and Theron responded to the enthusiastic cheers from the crowd by saying, "Thank you for the passionate welcome. I don't think I will ever forget this moment," and "I Love You Korea!"

Meanwhile, the film "Odyssey" follows the 10-year, turbulent journey of Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, as he tries to return home to his family after the Trojan War.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.