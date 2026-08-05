Raimer Shares Photo of the Late Lee Min from As One, Saying, "It Has Already Been a Year Since You Left. Please Don't Forget Her"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Singer and producer Raimer paid tribute to Lee Min of the duo As One.

On the 5th, Raimer honored the late singer by posting, "It has already been a year since Min-young left. Please remember Min-young's beautiful smile and voice."

Along with the message, Raimer also shared an old photo taken with As One members Lee Min and Krystal Jung. In the photo, Lee Min is smiling brightly, adding to the sense of sorrow.

As the first anniversary of Lee Min's death approaches, Raimer's tribute has drawn condolences from many people.

The late Lee Min died on August 5, 2025, at the age of 47. According to her agency, she was found dead at home. Her husband, who returned home and found her first, reportedly called the police.

Born in 1978, Lee Min was a Korean American singer who debuted in 1999 with As One's first album, "Day By Day," alongside Krystal Jung. She later released a string of hits, including "I Hope that Only You Don't Know," "Desire and Hope," and "You're Welcome," earning widespread love as one of Korea's leading female R&B duos.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.