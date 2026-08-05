Kim Moo-yul and Yoon Seung-ah's Son Draws Attention for His Long Legs and Arms, Showing Strong Acting Genes

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Actress Yoon Seung-ah caught fans' attention by sharing an update on her son as he enjoyed his summer vacation. Even at a young age, his strikingly long arms and legs, along with his proportions, have become a hot topic.

On the 4th, Yoon Seung-ah posted several photos on her social networking service without any explanation.

The photos showed the back of her son running excitedly along a beach tinted by the sunset. The scene, with him sprinting barefoot across the sand and the calm ocean in the background, created the feel of a summer photo shoot.

What especially drew attention was his unusual proportions for his age. His long legs and well-balanced build stood out naturally, prompting fans to comment, "His legs are already unusually long," "He looks just like Kim Moo-yul," and "He looks like a model even from the back."

Yoon Seung-ah and Kim Moo-yul married in 2015 and are widely loved as one of the entertainment industry's most affectionate couples. Eight years after their wedding, they welcomed their first son in June 2023, and they have received much support for sharing small moments from their parenting life and family routine through social networking service and YouTube.

Recently, Kim Moo-yul made a strong impression as Na Hwa-jin, a supervisor of the Bureau for the Protection of Teachers' Rights, in the Netflix series "Teach You a Lesson." Along with the show's success, his first official fan meeting since his debut sold out completely, further extending his popularity. Yoon Seung-ah continues to connect with the public through her YouTube channel.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.