Jung Woong-in’s Eldest Daughter Se-yoon Says She Is “Preparing for Acting” in Surprise Update... Following Her Father’s Dream of Becoming an Actress

[Sportschosun, Jung An-ji] The latest update on actor Jung Woong-in’s eldest daughter, Se-yoon, has been revealed, showing that she is preparing for a new challenge while nurturing her dream of becoming an actress.

A recent video on the YouTube channel "Seo Hyun-chul and Chung Jae-eun Next Door Couple" showed the couple watching the play The Merchant of Venice.

In the video, Seo Hyun-chul and Chung Jae-eun met Jung Woong-in and his eldest daughter, Se-yoon, who had come to see the performance, and exchanged warm greetings.

Seo Hyun-chul jokingly asked Jung Woong-in, "Do you go around watching performances too?" Jung replied, "I’m a theater actor." Chung then sided with him, saying, "I don’t know. Woong-in is doing so many plays these days," drawing laughter.

Seo Hyun-chul then asked, "Did you two come to watch it?" Jung Woong-in replied, "Se-yoon needs to start acting now," drawing attention. Chung Jae-eun then asked, "Is she doing theater? Did she major in theater?" Se-yoon answered, "I’m preparing now," revealing that she is pursuing her dream of becoming an actress.

Jung Woong-in won much love after appearing with his daughters Se-yoon, So-yoon, and Da-yoon on MBC's Dad, Where Are We Going? Season 2 in 2014.

Born in 2007, Se-yoon gained widespread popularity after appearing with her father Jung Woong-in and her younger sisters So-yoon and Da-yoon on MBC's Dad, Where Are We Going? Season 2 in 2014. At the time, she drew major attention for her lovely looks and was nicknamed "Korea's Suri Cruise."

Later, the three sisters appeared on ENA's My Child's Private Life, where they once again became a topic of conversation by showing how much they had grown.

Meanwhile, Jung Woong-in married Lee Ji-in in 2006 and has three daughters.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.