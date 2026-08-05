Hwang Jung-eum Flustered by Mention of Her Ex-Husband... "I Hoped He Was Warm and Easygoing, So I Wanted Him to Live Well"

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Actress Hwang Jung-eum showed a flustered reaction when Jeong Bo-seok mentioned her ex-husband.

On the 5th, a video titled "The day I was taken back to the past after meeting senior Jewelry Jung" was released on Hwang Jung-eum's channel.

That day, Jeong Bo-seok explained why he had contacted Hwang Jung-eum first and suggested they go together to the funeral of the late Lee Soon-jae. He said, "It was a place I definitely had to attend, and she was under public scrutiny at the time, so I thought it would be hard for her to go alone. That's why I asked her to come with me."

Hwang Jung-eum responded, "I was so moved. He is truly warm. Lee Soon-jae, Jeong Bo-seok, and Oh Hyun-kyung are all so warm. I want to be that kind of person too, but I wonder if I can be." She expressed her gratitude.

Jeong Bo-seok comforted her, saying, "You already are. People just hide the things you do well and judge you only in that way, so they don't know your true heart." He added, "Right after you got married, you invited me, Lee Soon-jae, and the High Kick team to your housewarming party. That is not an easy thing to do."

He then mentioned her ex-husband, saying, "At the time, when we went there, I hoped the two of you would live well together," and added, "From what I saw, your former husband seemed warm and easygoing."

Hwang Jung-eum looked embarrassed by the sudden mention of her ex-husband. Jeong Bo-seok then said, "I understand how you feel. I'm just talking about my first impression. No one knows what goes on in a marriage except the couple themselves. No one else can lecture them about it." He added, "But I had gone there for the first time, and it was your first housewarming after marriage, so the two of you looked so good together that I hoped you would live well."

Hwang Jung-eum smiled and said, "I'm so happy now," but Jeong Bo-seok expressed sympathy, saying, "You must have gone through so much for this to feel happy now. What married couple doesn't want to live well together? They must have had a reason to separate."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.