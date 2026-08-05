Far-right YouTuber and head of 'Sinnamseong Alliance' found dead; police say no signs of homicide

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] A far-right YouTuber identified as A, who headed the anti-feminist group 'Sinnamseong Alliance' and had been sent to prosecutors on suspicion of using methamphetamine, was found dead in an apartment on Yeongjongdo, Incheon, and police are investigating the circumstances.

According to police on the 5th, A, 35, was found dead at around 8 a.m. that day in an apartment in Jung-gu, Incheon.

No suicide note has been found so far, and police believe there are no signs of criminal activity. A police official said, "We are confirming the exact circumstances of death," and added, "So far, no evidence of homicide has been identified."

A was under police investigation last May on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act after allegedly using methamphetamine, a narcotic, at a motel in Jung-gu, Incheon.

At the time, police collected A's urine and requested a detailed analysis from the National Forensic Service. Both preliminary and rapid reagent tests came back positive for narcotics. A subsequent detailed forensic examination by the National Forensic Service also returned a positive result, and A reportedly admitted to the methamphetamine use during police questioning.

※ If you are struggling with depression or other difficult thoughts, or if a family member or acquaintance nearby is going through the same thing, you can receive 24-hour counseling from a professional through the suicide prevention hotline 109 or the SNS counseling service Madelan.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.