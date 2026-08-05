Hwang Jung-min, amid privacy allegations, to appear on "Whenever Possible" as scheduled... teaser says "Geoje Yaong"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actor Hwang Jung-min, who has been hit with privacy allegations, will still appear as a guest on the fifth season of SBS's "Whenever Possible," which is set to premiere as planned.

With the first episode of SBS's "Whenever Possible" Season 5 set to air on Tuesday the 11th, the show drew attention by releasing a poster and a teaser for the premiere episode, featuring returning hosts Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok, along with guest friends Hwang Jung-min and Jung Ho-yeon, who bring intense energy to every moment.

The new season of the variety program "Whenever Possible," which returns at 9 p.m. on Tuesday the 11th, is a "gap-time" variety show that brings luck during brief breaks in everyday life through its "gap-seeking" concept. The most recent Season 4 ranked No. 1 in its time slot for every episode in the 2049 demographic and held the top spot among Tuesday variety and drama programs in that category for 15 consecutive weeks, proving its popularity. In addition, the show ranked sixth in the March variety show brand reputation survey released by the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute, while MC Yoo Jae-suk took first place in the variety broadcaster category, raising expectations for the next season. (Based on Nielsen Korea)

Meanwhile, the teaser for the first episode of Season 5 has been released and is drawing attention. The reunion of the returning "two MCs," Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok, with guest friends Hwang Jung-min and Jung Ho-yeon, who are known for their intense immersion, is generating interest.

With Jung Ho-yeon boldly declaring, "I've become much stronger," she and Hwang Jung-min capture attention by giving their all in every moment. So absorbed in the games that they even get emotional over a small rule explanation, they also diligently follow the "RED RED" choreography one move at a time and shout at the top of their lungs over the results. They appear completely immersed in the dopamine rush of "Whenever Possible." Jung Ho-yeon's unusual personal talent, which won over Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok, and Hwang Jung-min's mistaken reading of the "Geoje Yaho" meme as "Geoje Yaong," which brought unexpected laughter, further heighten anticipation for the playful chemistry among the four.

The newly released poster also draws interest by featuring a goods bag packed with the history of "Whenever Possible." The key rings of Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok in the poster bring smiles, while business cards carrying the story of the "gap owner," bonus coupon dice and ping-pong balls that determine the fate of the gap games, shuttlecocks, and a collection of charming objects such as clickers and grip tok merchandise fill the bag and add to the fun. Elements that encompass the memories of "Whenever Possible" evoke a sense of nostalgia, and expectations are rising for how Season 5 will return with even richer and fuller entertainment, just as diverse as the merchandise on display.

Meanwhile, the new season of the healing variety show "Whenever Possible," which promises even stronger everyday humor and heartwarming moments, is scheduled to premiere at 9 p.m. on Tuesday the 11th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.