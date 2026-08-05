"Even This? Split N Ways?" CORTIS's Martin Reveals a Unique Way of Dividing Copyright Shares ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] CORTIS leader Martin will reveal how the members divide copyright shares among themselves.

MBC's "Radio Star," which airs tonight, Wednesday the 5th, will feature Choi Won-young, Lee Tae-ran, Bada, and Martin in a special episode titled "I'm So Hip Between Fash-ion and Pas-sion."

CORTIS, led by Martin, is a self-producing group in which the members take part in every stage of production, including songwriting, composing, choreography, music videos, and costumes. In less than a year since their debut, they have surpassed 1 billion cumulative streams on Spotify and are drawing attention as a "monster rookie" after launching their first tour from Incheon and continuing on to North America and Japan.

On this day, Martin appears on a terrestrial variety show for the first time without the other CORTIS members. Representing the group alone on "Radio Star," he arrives in the studio looking nervous, but soon shows his bright and candid charm as he begins his variety show challenge.

Martin, who says he grew up watching variety shows such as "Radio Star," shares how he feels about appearing alongside senior entertainers and says there is a lot he can learn from them. He also notes that among CORTIS fans, a nickname made from the surnames of Eom Seong-hyeon and Ahn Geon-ho has been loved for its strong visual chemistry and unique synergy. Through "Radio Star," Martin also boldly declares, "I want to become fans' favorite," showing the fearless energy of a rookie.

The episode also reveals the story behind the MZ generation slang term "Young Creator Crew." Martin explains that at the time of their debut, the members introduced themselves as a team that creates culture and content together. They later turned "Young Creator Crew" into a song and completed it as a piece of content, drawing attention to CORTIS's distinctive creative process.

CORTIS's unique production style is also introduced. Martin says the members all participate in various stages of production, including songwriting, composing, choreography, music videos, and costumes. Because the members' ideas and touches are reflected throughout the final work, he also candidly reveals their special way of dividing copyright shares.

An impromptu fashion show with Choi Won-young also catches the eye. Choi presents Martin with an outfit he made by remodeling clothes he had planned to throw away. When Martin appears wearing the outfit, the studio erupts in admiration, with people saying, "So that was where the real owner belonged."

Martin not only pulls off the remodeled outfit perfectly, but also shows off a natural walk, turning the studio into a runway. Choi then gives Martin the outfit as a gift on the spot, and Martin expresses his delight at the unexpected present, adding to the warm atmosphere.

He also shares a special story about his older sister, who helped spark his dream of becoming a singer. Martin says his sister, who is seven years older, found an audition notice from an entertainment agency and handed it to him, which became the starting point of his singing career. That audition, introduced by his sister, eventually led to Martin becoming the leader of CORTIS.

Martin then showcases his unexpected vocal charm by singing Jannabi's "For Lovers Who Hesitate" in his own tone. His sweet voice and delicate expression captivate the studio, and the performance draws an explosive response.

From his first terrestrial variety show appearance without the other members, to CORTIS's achievements and unique production style, the story behind "Young Creator Crew," the impromptu fashion show with Choi Won-young, and the debut journey opened by his sister, Martin's many charms can be seen on "Radio Star," airing tonight, Wednesday the 5th, at 10:30 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.