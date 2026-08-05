Hwang Shin-young in distress ahead of bowel surgery: "I’ve been fasting for five days... I’m dizzy and exhausted"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Comedian Hwang Shin-young has shared an update on her difficult recovery as she prepares for bowel surgery.

On the 5th, Hwang said on her social media, "I have a fever, I’m sweating, I’m dizzy, and I feel so awful that I just want to have the surgery as soon as possible," describing her current condition.

She added, "They say the surgery is on Friday, but how am I supposed to hold out?" She continued, "I’m fasting, so I can’t even drink water, and I haven’t eaten anything for five days, so I’m incredibly hungry." She then drew laughs by saying, "I really want bread, rice cakes, chocolate, and coffee."

Hwang also said, "Being in the hospital is making me realize once again how precious an ordinary daily life is."

Earlier, on the 4th, Hwang had revealed a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed, saying on social media, "I’ve been hospitalized again. This time, my intestines twisted, and I’m facing major surgery."

She explained the urgent situation, saying, "Nine years ago, I had surgery for intussusception after my intestines twisted. This time, right after returning from a summer trip with my children, my intestines twisted again and I couldn’t breathe, so I came straight to the emergency room." She added with a joke, "Maybe my intestines twisted because I kept dancing. I don’t know why," while also expressing how she felt after the sudden health scare.

Hwang said, "They say I have to have surgery this week," and added, "I’m already having surgery for hemorrhoids, and now I have to have bowel surgery too. Why is this happening to me lately? Maybe a lot of good things are coming my way. I’ll get through the surgery well and come back."

Meanwhile, Hwang Shin-young debuted as a comedian through the KBS 28th open recruitment program. She married a non-celebrity husband five years her senior in 2017 and drew attention in 2021 when she gave birth to triplets.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.