Kim Dong-wan Gives a Cheerful Reply to Jang Ga-hyun’s "How About the Pool?" Comment: "I Quit After My Belly Popped Out"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Shinhwa's Kim Dong-wan had the internet laughing after he playfully responded to actress Jang Ga-hyun's unexpected misunderstanding.

Jang Ga-hyun recently posted a long message on her social media, saying, "I'm really a troublemaker."

She began by saying, "Kim Dong-wan and I have been in touch on social media, but we have never met in person." She added, "I feel honored that Dong-wan calls me senior." She then explained, "I'm really not crazy. I thought he was my friend." She went on to say that after returning to social media after a long time, the profile photo and ID looked so familiar that she mistook him for a friend she had planned to go to the pool with.

She also added, "My friend even spread the word everywhere," and "I'm becoming a complete laughingstock," drawing more laughter.

A screenshot released online showed Jang Ga-hyun leaving a comment on Kim Dong-wan's social media account that read, "How about the pool on the 5th??" Kim Dong-wan replied with a witty line, saying, "Senior, I quit going to the pool after my belly popped out." Jang Ga-hyun then added a belated apology comment, saying, "Sorry, I thought you were my friend..." which made the exchange even funnier.

Jang Ga-hyun later explained the full story, saying that the profile photo and ID looked so familiar that she thought it was her friend's account. At the end of her post, she directly tagged Kim Dong-wan and asked for help, saying, "Please explain this for me."

Kim Dong-wan also shared the post on his social media story and responded in a lighthearted way. He wrote, "Show me that photo too," expressing curiosity about the friend's profile picture that Jang Ga-hyun had mistaken.

Fans also flooded the comments with reactions to the pair's witty back-and-forth, saying things like, "Their sense of humor is amazing," "The line about quitting the pool after his belly popped out was the best part," "How similar did the profiles have to be?" and "Even though it was a misunderstanding, it feels so warm and friendly."

Meanwhile, Kim Dong-wan has been actively connecting with fans through various broadcasts and content, and he continues to draw attention on social media with his signature cheerful wit.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.