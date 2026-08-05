BTS's V Reveals New ID Photo, Stunning Fans with His Flawless, National-Treasure-Level Visuals

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan) member V caught fans' attention by sharing a glimpse of his everyday life.

On the 5th, V posted several photos on his social media account along with the message, "It's pretty quiet. It's okay to cry loudly, cry loudly~"

The photos showed a range of recent moments, from V focusing on exercise to enjoying a relaxed daily routine. His unadorned private life delighted fans.

In particular, V drew attention by revealing the access pass he received when he attended the halftime performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. The card featured his ID photo facing forward, and his neat hairstyle with bangs and sharp facial features immediately stood out.

As the natural-looking ID photo, so different from his charismatic onstage image, was revealed, fans showed enthusiastic reactions such as, "Even his ID photo looks like a pictorial," "His everyday life looks like a photoshoot," and "Even his pass photo is perfect."

Meanwhile, BTS, the group V belongs to, is set to continue its world tour in the Middle East and Japan after its North America schedule, including Boston.

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.