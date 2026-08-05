Lee Yoo-bin Clarifies Dating Rumors with Yoo Il-han: "We Did Not Develop into a Romantic Relationship"

[Sportschosun Jeong Yu-na] Sports announcer Lee Yoo-bin has directly addressed the dating rumors with actor Yoo Il-han that surfaced after the variety show Lovers of Joseon aired.

On the 5th, Lee Yoo-bin posted a statement on her social media account and said, "Thank you for enjoying 'Lovers of Joseon' and for all your support. However, some parts of the article are being reported inaccurately, so I would like to speak carefully."

She went on to explain the meaning of the final choice on the show, saying, "Handing over the number in the final selection was part of the process of choosing someone I wanted to get to know better outside the show. It was simply a choice to leave open the possibility of a good connection and get to know each other."

She also denied the dating rumors with Yoo Il-han, adding, "As mentioned in the current articles, we did not develop into a romantic relationship. After the broadcast ended, Il-han oppa and I have been staying close as good older-brother-and-younger-sister friends. Thank you."

Earlier, Lee Yoo-bin drew viewers' attention by becoming the final couple with actor Yoo Il-han during the group meeting episode of TV CHOSUN's Lovers of Joseon, which aired on the 3rd. Speculation later followed that the two had become a real-life couple, but Lee Yoo-bin has now stepped forward to clarify the situation and draw a line under the rumors.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.