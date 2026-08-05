'71 Million-Subscriber YouTuber' Bae In-gyu Found Dead... Had Suffered from Depression After Divorce and Drug Use Allegations

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim So-hee] Bae In-gyu, the far-right YouTuber with 710,000 subscribers and head of the "New Male Solidarity" group, was found dead, and police are investigating the circumstances of his death.

According to police on the 5th, Bae was found dead around 8 a.m. that day in an apartment on Yeongjong Island, Jung-gu, Incheon. He was 36. His body is currently being kept in the mortuary at Inha University Hospital, and no funeral hall has been set up yet.

No suicide note has been found at the scene so far, and Bae is believed to have been discovered at the home he shared with his girlfriend. Police said they do not suspect foul play and are investigating the exact circumstances of his death.

Bae was previously investigated by police last May on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act after allegedly using methamphetamine, a narcotic, at a motel in Jung-gu, Incheon.

At the time, police collected Bae's urine and requested a detailed analysis from the National Forensic Service. Both preliminary and rapid reagent tests came back positive for narcotics. A subsequent detailed forensic examination by the NFS also returned a positive result, and Bae reportedly admitted to the methamphetamine use during questioning. Police later sent him to prosecutors without detention after completing the investigation.

Bae had also gone through divorce proceedings with his spouse in the past, and he was confirmed to have suffered from depression and panic disorder while facing the criminal case related to the methamphetamine allegations. It was also reported that he was rescued by the KCG at Eulwangri Beach in Incheon last year.

Meanwhile, police are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of death.

※ If you are struggling with depression or other difficult thoughts, or if a family member or acquaintance nearby is facing similar difficulties, you can receive 24-hour counseling from a professional through the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 109 or the suicide prevention SNS counseling service "Madeullan."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.