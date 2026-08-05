Lee Sang-yi, the Wife of the Late Park Dong-bin, Remembers a Quiet Wedding Anniversary as a Family of Three... "Precious Memories with Dad"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actress Lee Sang-yi expressed her longing for her late husband, Park Dong-bin, as she recalled the warm memories they shared as a family of three.

On the 5th, Lee Sang-yi shared a video along with a post that read, "Our wedding anniversary falls on February 29, so in 2026 it won't exist on the calendar. So we quietly celebrated somewhere between February 28 and March 1."

The video showed Lee Sang-yi's daughter, Jiyu, standing in front of a cake with lit candles, clapping with her hands together to celebrate her mom and dad's wedding anniversary.

But at the end of the song, Jiyu said, "Happy birthday," and Lee Sang-yi laughed and corrected her, saying, "Birthday? I said wedding." Jiyu then burst into an embarrassed laugh and sweetly tried again, saying, "I'm sorry. I love you. Happy wedding anniversary," bringing warmth to the moment.

Lee Sang-yi said, "Jiyu sang her heart out to celebrate for Mom and Dad. 'Happy wedding anniversary~ Happy wedding anniversary~' And then the last line: 'Happy birthday to my beloved mom and dad~' At a cake, birthdays are just the rule for Jiyu."

She added, "Even the way she realized her mistake, felt embarrassed, and quickly wrapped it up with 'I love you~' is a precious memory with Dad that I will remember and smile about for a long time."

Meanwhile, Lee Sang-yi's husband, the late Park Dong-bin, passed away suddenly on April 29. He was 56.

At the time, Park Dong-bin was found dead at a restaurant in a commercial building in Jangan-dong, Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province. He was reportedly preparing to open the restaurant, and no signs of foul play or a suicide note were found. The cause of death was reported to be heart disease.

Park Dong-bin made his debut in the 1998 film "Shiri" and appeared in a wide range of works, including the dramas "Rustic Period" and "Pharmacist Kim's Daughters," as well as the films "The Three Joseon Beauties" and "My Man's Romance." He drew major attention for a scene in the drama "Maybe I Loved You," where he spilled juice.

Park Dong-bin and Lee Sang-yi met through the drama "Enemies from a Past Life," overcame their 11-year age gap, and married in 2020. They have one daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.